Yesterday we tied a record high of 91 set in 1910! We're back in record territory again for the holiday weekend.
Temperatures each day will soar into the low and middle 90 range. This pattern doesn't look to change until late next week. Enjoy and be safe out there!
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 93 Wind: SW 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 71 Wind: SW 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Wind: SW 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
