Well.... the rain is finally here and it doesn't look like the fire hose will turn off for a while.
Expect periods of showers and storms with pockets of heavy rain at times through Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Rain finally begins to wind down early next week. By Tuesday, sweet sunshine returns with near normal high temps in the 80s.
Then in true Tennessee fashion, we're going from one weather extreme to the next. By Thursday, it's almost hot with near 90 degree temps!
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Cloudy. 90% chance of showers and a few storms. Hi: 79 Wind: E 5
Tonight: Cloudy. 70% chance of showers. Lo: 69 Wind: E 5
Tomorrow: Cloudy. 90% chance of showers and a few storms. Hi: 82 Lo: 69 Wind:
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 68 Cloudy. 80% chance of a few showers and a few storms.
Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers.
Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy.
Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.
Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
