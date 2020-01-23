Rainy weather will stick around through Friday.
This evening expect rain with nearly steady temperatures -- in the low-mid 40s. Tomorrow, steady rain transitions to light showers as temperatures rise only gradually. Friday night, a few snow showers will mix in with lingering rain showers -- no accumulation. Temperatures will dip into the mid 30s.
A few snow flurries will be possible on the Cumberland Plateau Saturday morning. Otherwise, expect just clouds through the day. Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with the slightest shower chance Sunday and Monday as well.
Tuesday will be brighter and milder, as temperatures climb into the mid 50s. A few rain showers will return again on Wednesday.
