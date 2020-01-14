After a stormy overnight things have quieted down across Middle Tennessee.
Clouds will stick around for the afternoon with rain chances ramping back up overnight tonight.
Showers and a few storms are likely for the both the morning and evening commute Wednesday.
Isolated showers will continue into the afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder south of I-40. Not everyone will see widespread rain Wednesday.
A break from the rain is expected Thursday before rain chances increase again Friday and Saturday.
Sunday will be the driest and best day to be out this weekend. However it will be much cooler.
Temperatures stay in the 50/60's through Saturday before a big cool down with 40's for highs on Sunday.
