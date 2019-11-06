Today will be mostly sunny before clouds increase from the west this afternoon. A few rain showers will be possible west of Nashville by sunset, making some roads wet for the evening commute. It'll be mild with highs in the mid-upper 60s.
Tonight will remain mild as temperatures hold in the 50s. Isolated rain showers are expected before a shield of steady rain moves into Nashville from the west around sunrise on Thursday. Temperatures will fall Thursday afternoon back into the 40s thanks in part to a strengthening northerly wind, accentuating the cold feel.
Friday morning will be bitterly cold as sunshine returns. Temperatures will be just below freezing, but the wind chill will be in the teens and 20s. After a moderate freeze Saturday morning, the weekend will be very pleasant -- 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday.
Our next cold front arrives Sunday night or Monday, possibly with a few rain and snow showers that could continue into Monday night. Tuesday and Wednesday will be bitterly cold again. Those mornings will likely begin with a hard freeze for all of Middle Tennessee.
