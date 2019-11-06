Big changes on the way to Middle Tennessee from rain to cold air.
Tonight will remain mild as temperatures hold in the 50s with increasing clouds.
Isolated rain showers are expected before a shield of steady rain moves into Nashville from the west around sunrise on Thursday. Temperatures will fall Thursday afternoon back into the 40s thanks in part to a strengthening northerly wind, accentuating the cold feel.
Friday morning will be very cold as sunshine returns. Temperatures will be just below freezing, but the wind chill will be in the teens and 20s.
After a moderate freeze Saturday morning, the weekend will be very pleasant -- 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday. The sky will be mostly sunny.
Our next cold front arrives Monday, possibly with a few rain and snow showers that could continue into Monday night into early Tuesday.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be bitterly cold again. Those mornings will likely begin with a hard freeze for all of Middle Tennessee with highs only in the 30s Tuesday to the 40s Wednesday.
