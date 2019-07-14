Another hot day with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Although most of the midstate will stay dry today, we could see some rain showers and isolated thunderstorms today, mainly west of I-65.
After heavy rainfall and flood warnings last night, there will be many areas seeing some ponding and flooding concerns today. More rain is the forecast for the next several days, thanks to Tropical Storm Barry.
Expect widespread rain and some storms Monday through Wednesday. The rain will bring a little relief from the intense heat we've been feeling. Temperatures will trend in the mid-80s. We start to dry out on Thursday and Friday, but we heat back up into the 90s.
As far as Barry is concerned, its path inland seems to be shift further west of Tennessee. This is good news for us. However, just because Middle Tennessee won't take a direct hit, doesn't mean periods of heavy rain and flooding won't be an issue. Over the next several days, much of the midstate will see a total of 1-2 inches of rainfall. Our western counties could see up to 5 inches in some areas.
