After a rainy start to the weekend, we'll close it out with nice, sunny weather. Expect widespread rain showers early this morning. Some rain could be heavy and a few thunderstorms are possible. Spotty rain lingers throughout the afternoon, but for the most part, clearing into the evening.
We'll see our high temperatures early this morning around 9:00 - 10:00 A.M. then cooler air takes over this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s early this morning, then upper 40s later in the day. Temperatures will drop into the 30s late tonight. Some lingering showers on the Cumberland Plateau could briefly turn into some snow flurries. (No accumulation expected.)
Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend. Clouds break apart early, leaving behind sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
For Monday, sunshine sticks around and temps become a little milder in the low 60s for highs. Lows in the mid 40s.
Rain makes a return on Tuesday. A 50% chance of rain showers throughout the day. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. We get a break from the rain on Wednesday, before another slight chance returns for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.