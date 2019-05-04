Today will be mostly cloudy and unsettled with showers and periods of rain. Late this afternoon and this evening, a couple of strong storms will be possible well southeast of Nashville along the TN/AL/GA line. Small hail and brief gusty wind will be possible there with a storm or two. Highs today will be in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s.
Tonight, showers will gradually diminish. We'll have lows in the 50s. On Sunday, after spotty drizzle and a couple showers depart early, some sunshine will return. It'll turn slightly warmer with highs by late afternoon in the mid 70s.
Monday will be even brighter, with lows in the 50s and highs in the low 80s. Heat will build further on Tuesday with a high in the middle 80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon. Scattered strong-severe thunderstorms are expected to move in from the west on Thursday. Lingering areas of rain with a few strong storms will remain possible on Friday before drier conditions move in for the start of next weekend. Highs for the second half of this week will be in the low 80s. Nighttime lows will be in the 60s, with plenty of humidity then, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.