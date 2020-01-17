Brrrr! We're off to a cold start with temperatures near freezing. Staying cool this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the 50s.
Early Saturday, it'll turn windy as rain returns to Middle Tennessee. It won't rain more than a few hours on Saturday though, so Saturday afternoon the weather will improve from west to east. The high will reach 60, but temperatures will drop into the evening.
Much colder for the rest of the weekend. On Sunday, highs in the lower 40s.
Cold air will linger through Wednesday morning, with highs in the 30s and lows in the upper teens to low 20s.
Temperatures will moderate toward the end of next week as another round of rain takes over on Friday.
