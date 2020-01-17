Warm and wetter weather for Saturday, but cold air makes a return starting Sunday.
Tonight cloudy with lows will remain steady in the mid 40s.
Early Saturday, it'll turn windy as rain returns to Middle Tennessee, moving in from the west early in the morning. It won't rain more than a few hours on Saturday though, so Saturday afternoon the weather will improve from west to east. The high will reach 60°, but temperatures will drop into the evening. Only a quarter to a half inch of rain expected.
Much colder for the rest of the weekend. On Sunday, the high will only be around 40° so bundle up if you're heading out to any Titans watch parties Sunday afternoon.
Monday will be clear and very cold the morning low will dip to the teens and the high only reaching freezing.
Tuesday will be similar with a lot of sunshine. The morning low will be in the teens and the high in the upper 30s.
Cold air will linger through Wednesday morning, lows in the low 20°s. It will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with a high reaching the upper 40s.
Temperatures will moderate toward the end of next week as another round of rain looks to take over on Friday.
