Rain will taper to showers this afternoon. It'll remain chilly with temperatures slowly rising into the low 50s.
This evening, a thunderstorm or two may mix in with another round of showers. Out along the TN River, there could even be a strong storm or two. Temperatures will hold steady around 50 overnight.
Tuesday should be largely dry with just the slightest chance for a brief light shower. Colder air will enter the Mid State Wednesday. Some rain in the morning will try to mix with and turn to snow showers by afternoon. Thursday and Friday look pleasant, but cold. There's another very slight chance for a few flurries or sprinkles on Friday.
Saturday will be bright, but cool. Sunday, clouds begin to return, as highs return to the 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.