Here we go again, more rain! Widespread showers and possibly a thunderstorms today with highs in the 40s and 50s.
Rain clears out tonight as temperatures back off into the 40s.
Tuesday calls for a brighter sky and milder conditions. We'll be back near 60 degrees!
The rain break is temporary as rain showers circle back into town Wednesday morning. A rain/snow mix is possible late in the day. Little to no accumulation is expected for the Metro. The Plateau stands the best chance for accumulating snow. Make sure to check back frequently for updates.
Chilly in the 40s for Thursday and Friday.
Right now, the weekend looks quiet and cool.
