Grab the rain gear! Rain will be around through most of the day today. Temperatures rain steady in the 50s before cooling into the 40s.
The soggy setup lingers into the first half of Saturday. Showers will favor areas east throughout the afternoon.
By Sunday morning, dry and cold. Temperatures are back in the 30s under a mostly clear sky. The rest of the day is shaping up to be very nice in the middle 50s.
Warming temperatures return next week. Another round of showers set to move through Middle Tennessee on Tuesday.
