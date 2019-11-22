Grab the rain gear! Rain will be around through most of the day today. Temperatures rain steady in the 50s before cooling into the 40s.

The soggy setup lingers into the first half of Saturday. Showers will favor areas east throughout the afternoon. 

By Sunday morning, dry and cold. Temperatures are back in the 30s under a mostly clear sky. The rest of the day is shaping up to be very nice in the middle 50s. 

Warming temperatures return next week. Another round of showers set to move through Middle Tennessee on Tuesday. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.