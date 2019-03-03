Chilly rain for Middle Tennessee today.
Showers will continue through the afternoon with a few wet snowflakes mixing in in areas north of I-40 and west of I-65.
With surface temperatures hovering just above freezing, accumulation will be minor, if any at all.
Areas that could see a dusting to an inch of snow include the Highland Rim and Upper Cumberland Plateau. If anything sticks it will be mainly confined to grassy areas.
This wave of rain clears out during the first few hours after sunset tonight.
Roads will dry out for the Monday morning rush with the exception being in NW Tennessee and SW Kentucky where a few slick spots could develop.
The first half of the new week will be dry, sunny and very cold for March.
Lows tonight dip into the 20's with Wind Chills in the teens to begin the day Monday.
Afternoon highs will struggle to make it out of the 30's Monday through Wednesday.
Rain chances will start to increase by Thursday night with rain in the forecast through next weekend. Of course, some fine tuning to the next weekend's forecast will be required as the week goes along. Stay tuned!
