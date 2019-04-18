A 4WARN Weather Alert for Middle Tennessee is cancelled. The threat of severe thunderstorms has diminished. A few strong thunderstorms are possible to the east along the Cumberland Plateau and Highland Rim.
Isolated flooding is still a possibility tonight as heavy downpours continue across Middle Tennessee. Some areas could see 2-3" of rain. Do be aware of water ponding on roads.
The heaviest rainfall will move off to the east before sunrise Friday, but showers will linger through the day and it will be chilly.
Cooler air is already moving into the western part of Middle Tennessee. Highs will be much cooler on Friday with most areas only making it to the low 50's. Temperatures will fall to the 40s in the afternoon.
On Saturday, lingering showers will continue during the morning hours with activity wrapping up by the afternoon. Rain will hang around longer along the Cumberland Plateau. Clouds will clear out through the day allowing for a little sunshine before sunset. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s.
We'll be sunny and dry on Easter Sunday with highs climbing back into the 70s. Morning lows for sunrise services will be in the low to mid 40s.
The start of next week looks dry and warm with 80's returning to the area.
Our next best chance of rain doesn't arrive until mid-week.
