Umbrellas up today! Widespread showers this Tuesday with 50s and 60s for highs. There's another round of heavy rain and rumbles of thunder that'll move in by night. 

More rain and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow. It won't be as warm with temperatures in the 50s.  

Rain begins clearing out for Thursday. It'll be cooler but near normal for February.

Rounding out the school and work week with quiet and comfy in the middle 40s.

A few showers are possible starting off the weekend. By Sunday, it's sunny and pleasant again. 

 

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

