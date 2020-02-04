Umbrellas up today! Widespread showers this Tuesday with 50s and 60s for highs. There's another round of heavy rain and rumbles of thunder that'll move in by night.
Rain begins clearing out for Thursday. It'll be cooler but near normal for February.
Rounding out the school and work week with quiet and comfy in the middle 40s.
A few showers are possible starting off the weekend. By Sunday, it's sunny and pleasant again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.