4WARN Weather Alert through this evening. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible.
Damaging wind gusts appears to be the greatest threat, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Tonight temperatures will be mild, low 62.
Temperatures remain warm through the end of the week in the 70s.
A cold front sweeps through late Thursday into Friday. A few strong thunderstorms again will be possible both days.
Rain chances back off for the weekend but it will turn cooler with 50s for highs under a partly cloudy sky. Rain does sneak back in late Sunday.
More rain next week with highs in the 60s.
