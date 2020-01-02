A 4WARN Weather Alert's in effect. Steady rain, heavy at times, will lead to areas of flooding Thursday night and Friday.
This afternoon will be cloudy and rainy. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 40s and low 50s. Tonight, expect more of the same. Beware of developing spots of flooding. On Friday, rain will transition to patchy lighter showers. Temperatures will rise from around 50 degrees into the upper 50s by late afternoon.
Then, as cold air arrives Saturday, lingering light rain showers will turn to spotty flurries and snow showers. A short lived dusting may develop on a few elevated surfaces (e.g rooftops, decks, and cars).
Sunday will start cold, but become pleasant and sunny during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s. Monday looks nice. On Tuesday, a shower or two will be possible before colder air filters in on Wednesday. Thursday looks lovely with a high in the mid 50s and full sunshine.
