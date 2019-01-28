A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern and eastern Middle Tennessee.
Breezy and warm today with increasing clouds. An Arctic cold front passes through tonight, bringing rain which will turn to snow.
The snow will increase in intensity and coverage well south and east of Nashville for a time overnight. A dusting is possible in Nashville, with as much as 2.5" on the lower Cumberland Plateau by Tuesday morning.
Tremendous cold will linger from Tuesday through Thursday. Friday and the weekend will turn milder, with a few rain showers possible Friday and on Sunday.
