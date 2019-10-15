Staying warm but clouds are back to play. A spotty shower or two possible, especially south. By night, showers move in. Rain amounts look generally light. Look for rain to arrive in the Nashville Metro around midnight.
Drying out by sunrise by Wednesday. Turning much cooler as highs top in the 60s.
It’s going to get COLD again with lows in the 30s by Thursday morning.
The rest of the week and weekend looks great! Highs in the 70s.
Rain chances increase Saturday night into Sunday.
