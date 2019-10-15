Staying warm but clouds are back to play. A spotty shower or two possible, especially south. By night, showers move in. Rain amounts look generally light. Look for rain to arrive in the Nashville Metro around midnight. 

Drying out by sunrise by Wednesday. Turning much cooler as highs top in the 60s.

It’s going to get COLD again with lows in the 30s by Thursday morning.

The rest of the week and weekend looks great! Highs in the 70s.

Rain chances increase Saturday night into Sunday.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.