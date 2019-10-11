A cold front moving through Middle Tennessee, producing some widespread rain showers. Temperatures are falling into the 40s, even 30s in some spots, tonight.
Saturday the rain exits the Cumberland Plateau early in the morning with the sky turning sunny. Expect high temperatures to only reach the low 60s.
Sunday brings a chilly morning with lows dropping to the 40s, even the 30s in some rural areas. There could be some patchy frost. By the afternoon, it will warm up to the 70s with plenty of sunshine.
Monday will also be pretty and sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
Those temperatures carry into Tuesday, before another weak cold front moves in. Rain returns Tuesday evening.
The showers continue into Wednesday morning, leaving behind cooler temperatures back into the mid-60s.
Beautiful fall weather Thursday and Friday next week with sunshine and high near 70.
