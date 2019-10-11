Another warm day in the 80°s, but not for long! A cold front moves through today, bringing with it some widespread rain showers and a few isolated storms this afternoon into evening. It will significantly drop our temperatures into the 40s, even 30s in some spots, tonight.
Saturday the rain exits early in the morning with skies turning sunny. Expect a big drop in temperatures with highs only reaching the low 60s.
Sunday brings back the chilly mornings with lows dropping to the 40s, even the 30s in some rural areas. By the afternoon, it will warm up to the 70s with plenty of sunshine.
Monday will also be pretty and sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Those temperatures carry into Tuesday, before another weak cold front moves in. Rain returns Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, leaving behind cooler temperatures back into the mid-60s.
