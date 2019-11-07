Big changes on the way to Middle Tennessee from rain to cold.
Steady rain moving into Nashville from the west; keep the rain gear handy and a jacket. It's mild now but it's going to be much colder by the end of the day.
Friday morning will be very cold as sunshine returns. Temperatures will be just below freezing with wind chills in the teens and 20s.
The weekend looks pleasant and sunny. Highs in the 50s.
Our next cold front arrives Monday, possibly with a few rain and snow showers that could continue into Monday night into early Tuesday.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be bitterly cold again. Those mornings will likely begin with a hard freeze for all of Middle Tennessee with highs only in the 30s Tuesday to the 40s Wednesday.
