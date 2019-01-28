A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect through Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern and eastern Middle Tennessee from midnight until noon Tuesday.
An Arctic cold front passes through tonight, bringing rain which will turn to snow. The snow will increase in intensity and coverage well south and east of Nashville for a time overnight. A dusting is Likely in Nashville, with as much as 2.5" on the lower Cumberland Plateau by Tuesday morning.
Bitterly cold will move in tonight and stick around from Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will remain below freezing through the period. Lows will drop to the teens. Wind chills on Tuesday morning will be around 10. Wednesday morning, some areas will feel as cold as a few degrees below zero.
Friday and the weekend will turn milder. Some showers are possible Friday with highs in the upper 40s. Saturday looks dry with highs in the mid 50s. A few showers are possible Sunday and Monday as it warms to the mid 60s.
