We'll have chilly rain today as temperatures hold in the 30s. Well north and northwest of Nashville a period of wet snow is likely, possibly accumulating a dusting or slightly more on decks, roofs, cars parked outdoors, etc. In most cases, roads will just remain wet, but drive with caution especially in Kentucky.
Steady rain will taper off by 2pm in Nashville. A few snow flurries will be possible thereafter as colder air moves in. A light accumulation of snow will be possible even on roads (dusting to 1/2") along the eastern Highland Rim and Cumberland Plateau by morning due to the overnight flurries and snow showers (that are expected there).
Monday through Wednesday will turn brighter but be very cold. Temperatures will bottom out in the teens in the early morning. Highs will only be in the 30s. Thursday will begin cold, but temperatures will moderate into the low 50s during the afternoon. Showers will return Friday. Expect a few more showers Saturday as the weather warms significantly. Scattered thunderstorms will move in Saturday night.
Friday will top off in the upper 50s. On Saturday, temperatures will soar through the 60s with increased humidity.
