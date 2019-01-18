Mostly cloudy and cool night. It's the calm before the wild weather weekend.
The big story remains the weekend showers and chances for snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.
A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect for the combination of spring to winter weekend weather.
Widespread showers and a few storms will begin to roll through the area before sunrise Saturday.
Heavy downpours will continue during both the morning and afternoon.
Widespread rainfall amounts could get close to 2 inches in spots, meaning flood-prone areas will need to be watched closely.
As the heavier rain ends Saturday night, frigid, arctic air will spill into the area. This is when we'll see the changeover from rain to a snow/sleet mix.
In addition to the snow, with below freezing temperatures moving in, we'll need to watch for frozen, slick spots on the roads Sunday morning.
Those in northwest TN, the Highland Rim and northern Plateau will see the most snow. However, it won't be necessary to head to the grocery store to clear out all the bread and milk.
Expect a dusting up to an inch in the prime spots mentioned above.
Those around the Nashville area will see less than half an inch.
Temperature-wise, we're all over the place this weekend. Saturday will start mild in the upper 40s with highs likely reaching into the 60s as a warm front lifts into the area.
The cold front will swing through, bringing the arctic air in on Sunday where we'll likely stay right around the freezing mark for highs in the afternoon.
The coldest air of the season will be here Monday morning with widespread teens to begin the day.
Tuesday with highs rebound, climbing back to near 50 degrees.
Looking down the road, our wet January continues with more rain Tuesday/Wednesday and possibly again next weekend.
Check back often for updates.
