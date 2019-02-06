4WARN Weather Alert through tomorrow of the threat of localized flooding and strong thunderstorms.
Rain and thunderstorms this evening then the rain diminishes overnight.
Windy and very warm Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. By late afternoon and evening, rain and storms will come plowing through. Strong winds will be possible along the front.
On Friday morning, the rain exits, and it's back to winter temperatures with highs in the 30s/40s.
Saturday looks good with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. Sunday expect some rain with highs in the low 50s.
More rain for the beginning of next week with highs warming to the 50s and 60s.
