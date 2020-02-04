Get ready for more rain & a few thunderstorms. For some, those storms may become strong-severe.
This afternoon will be cloudy, breezy, mild, and increasingly humid with periods of rain. Tonight, a strong cold front will push southward making for heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms south of I-40. The heaviest rain will fall along the TN/AL line.
Wednesday will be cooler with occasional showers. Wednesday night, warmer and more humid air will enter a portion of the Mid State. Southeastern Middle Tennessee could have a few strong storms Wednesday evening.
Rain will taper off on Thursday. Thursday night and early Friday, don't be surprised if you see a few snow showers. A light dusting will be possible on the highest parts of the Cumberland Plateau.
A few rain and even snow showers will be possible for the first part of Saturday. Sunday looks dry, before more rain moves in Monday and Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.