A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect. Rain, storms, snow, and cold are all expected this weekend.
Today will be cloudy, mild, more humid and windy at times with periods of rain. A few thunderstorms will even be possible over southern Middle Tennessee. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Tonight, colder air will race in changing rain to snow. A dusting to 1" of snow will be possible by morning. The sharp change in temperature will make for icy spots on roads by late tonight. Strong wind gusts will create poor visibility with blowing snow at times and dangerous wind chills.
Snow exits early Sunday. Lows will be in the 20s. Expect highs around freezing.
Monday will start in the teens. The afternoon will remain chilly with highs in the upper 30s. Clouds increase Tuesday. Rain's likely Wednesday. Colder air returns Thursday into Friday. A few snow showers will be possible Thursday and Friday.
