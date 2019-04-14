Strong-severe thunderstorms are possible this morning especially over southeastern Middle Tennessee. Otherwise, expect rain with embedded heavy downpours to gradually taper off. Showers will redevelop by late morning as a cold front pushes through. Isolated strong-severe storms could reform along the Upper Cumberland Plateau early this afternoon. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with a few sunny breaks and an increasing wind. This afternoon, behind the front, colder air will move in.
Tonight will turn chilly. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with a high in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be a beautiful day. Lows will be in the 40s. Highs will be in the low 80s. Wednesday looks partly cloudy and warmer, in the low-mid 80s. On Thursday, strong-severe thunderstorms will move through the Mid State again. It'll be windy with highs in the 70s.
A few showers will linger into Friday. Friday and Saturday will be cooler with highs in the 60s and lowermost 70s. We'll have lows then around 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.