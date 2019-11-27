Rain and storms will move out quickly. It'll stay breezy, so be careful traveling.
Temperatures will fall through the 50s late during the afternoon.
Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday will be mainly dry and cool. There is a small chance of a shower or two. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 50s.
Turning warmer for Saturday but with that comes the threat for a few more strong storms. High up to the upper 60s.
Sunday will gradually turn colder as rain moves out. The high will only reach the 40s. The low Sunday night into Monday will dip to the 20s.
