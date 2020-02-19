A colder morning in the 30s. Clouds break for some sunshine as temperatures climb into the lower 50s.
Thursday morning, rain moves in from the south. At times, snow may mix in for areas along and south of 40. Most of this activity should melt upon impact. Turning to all rain in the afternoon as temperatures climb into the 40s.
Bright sunshine takes over for Friday. It'll be chilly again with 40s for highs.
Another half and half weekend. Beautiful weather on Saturday and warmer. Rain moves back in Sunday afternoon. Rain continues into Monday of next week.
