Now that most of Middle Tennessee has reached a Moderate Drought status, we're finally getting some much needed rain.
Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible this afternoon, but clearing out by the start of evening rush hour. With the clouds and rain out there, temperatures should stay in the low to mid 80°s. Soak it in because we're headed for another heat wave.
The 90°s return tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. The heat is on this weekend. Highs will reach 95° and stay there into next week.
