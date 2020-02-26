4WARN Weather Alert in effect for tonight, as minor accumulations of snow are likely to form along the Cumberland Plateau.
This afternoon will be cloudy and chilly, with spotty rain showers. Just before sunset, rain showers will begin to transition to snow showers. Any snow showers in the Nashville area will exit quickly, early this evening. Snow showers will linger beyond midnight on the Plateau. By morning, there, a dusting to 1/2" of snow will be possible.
Some sunshine will return Thursday, although it'll remain chilly. A few snow showers will move in again Thursday night, making for minor accumulations of snow possible by early Friday morning, along & east of I-24. Any lingering snow showers Friday morning will turn to rain showers.
Another batch of snow showers will be possible Friday night. Saturday will be brighter and milder. Sunday, highs will be in the 60s. More rain moves in Monday through Wednesday of next week. Thunderstorms will also be possible Tuesday night.
