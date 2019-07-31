Hot and sticky today with highs in the upper 80s and partly cloudy skies. Expect hit or miss rain showers this afternoon, mainly for counties south and east in the midstate. Most will stay dry.
The rest of the week looks relatively quiet. Afternoon temps near 90 degrees and lows in the lower 70s.
This weekend features sunshine and hot temps again. An isolated shower or storm possible but most stay dry all weekend.
