One more mild afternoon ahead of the next round of rain!
Chilly morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Staying cloudy today with highs in the 60s with a warm south breeze. A spotty shower possible.
Rain spills in overnight tonight into Tuesday morning. It won't be as much rain from previous weeks. Some folks could pick up a 1/2" to 1" of rain through Wednesday morning.
Much colder air settles in for the rest of the week. Wednesday through Friday highs in the 40s with lows at or below freezing.
Gradually warming by the weekend in the 50s. Rain looks to hold off for any outdoor activities.
