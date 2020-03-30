After a cloudy but dry Monday, showers return Tuesday.
Tonight cloudy, with rain moving in overnight, low in the upper 40s.
Rain will be widespread on Tuesday, moving out of the mid state west to east by the evening. Along with the rain, cooler air will move back into Middle Tennessee. Temperatures will only reach the low 50s on Tuesday.
Sunshine returns Wednesday and sticks around for the rest of the week. Temperatures will gradually warm-up to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s by Friday.
