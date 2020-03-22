Saturday night 4WARN Forecast

Sunday begins cloudy and mild, but dry before rain showers return in the late afternoon/early evening. Highs will be around 60° this afternoon. 
 
Rain exits late Monday morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s. Tuesday brings more rain and even a few thunderstorms. Temperatures soar into the 70s on Tuesday and even reach 80° by Friday. 
 
Wednesday and Thursday look to be dry before more rain moves in late Friday night, lingering into Saturday. 
 
 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.