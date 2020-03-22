Sunday begins cloudy and mild, but dry before rain showers return in the late afternoon/early evening. Highs will be around 60° this afternoon.
Rain exits late Monday morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s. Tuesday brings more rain and even a few thunderstorms. Temperatures soar into the 70s on Tuesday and even reach 80° by Friday.
Wednesday and Thursday look to be dry before more rain moves in late Friday night, lingering into Saturday.
