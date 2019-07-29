After a hot and dry streak some rain is on the way.
A weak front will move in tonight bringing increasing rain chances for Tuesday with a few non-severe thunderstorms. However, it will not be a washout.
In fact, only a few scattered showers are expected. Some folks may miss out on the rain all together.
After Tuesday, the remainder of the week is looking quite dry with only a slim chance for afternoon showers.
Highs will stay right where they should be for this time of year - in the upper 80's and low 90's.
As of right now next weekend looks fine with sunshine, clouds and a few afternoon showers but not enough to ruin any outdoor plans. Highs near 90°.
