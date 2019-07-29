After a hot and dry streak some rain is on the way.

A weak front will move in tonight bringing increasing rain chances for Tuesday with a few non-severe thunderstorms. However, it will not be a washout. 
In fact, only a few scattered showers are expected. Some folks may miss out on the rain all together.
 
After Tuesday, the remainder of the week is looking quite dry with only a slim chance for afternoon showers. 
 
Highs will stay right where they should be for this time of year  - in the upper 80's and low 90's. 

As of right now next weekend looks fine with sunshine, clouds and a few afternoon showers but not enough to ruin any outdoor plans.  Highs near 90°.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Lisa Spencer is the Chief Meteorologist for News4.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.