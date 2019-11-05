A couple more nice, fall days ahead of the next round of rain. 

Chilly morning as temps start off in the lower 40s. Clouds and sunshine by the end of the day with highs in the 60s. 

Warming up near 70 degrees for the middle of the week! Enjoy because rain and colder changes are coming.

By Thursday, showers move in. It won't rain all day but it'll gloomy, cool, and damp. 

The big drop hits on Friday. Highs will only reach the 40s! 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.