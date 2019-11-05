A couple more nice, fall days ahead of the next round of rain.
Chilly morning as temps start off in the lower 40s. Clouds and sunshine by the end of the day with highs in the 60s.
Warming up near 70 degrees for the middle of the week! Enjoy because rain and colder changes are coming.
By Thursday, showers move in. It won't rain all day but it'll gloomy, cool, and damp.
The big drop hits on Friday. Highs will only reach the 40s!
