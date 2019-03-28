Not as cold with temps this morning in the 40s. Warmer breezes aid in a Spring-like warm up this afternoon. Highs in the middle 70s.
Clouds move back in for the end of the week. Areas along and north of 40 stand the best chance for a spot shower or two. Otherwise, highs again in the 70s.
Same deal for Saturday morning, isolated showers around. Scattered storms move in later in the day. Some could be strong with gusty winds and small hail. This system departs early on Sunday.
We'll take a step back into the 50s for the second half of the weekend. Bouncing back into Spring early next week.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 75 Wind: S 5-15
Tonight: Mostly clear to mostly cloudy. Lo: 50 Wind: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of shower. Hi: 74 Lo: 58 Wind: S 5-15
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sat: Hi: 72 Lo: 42 Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of showers and a few storms.
Sun: Hi: 56 Lo: 34 Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of mainly morning showers.
Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy
Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy.
