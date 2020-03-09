Breezy and warm today with highs near 70 degrees. Showers will move in late in the day and continue into tomorrow. An isolated storm or two possible but nothing severe expected.
Scattered showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 70.
Thursday and Friday will be drier with a few spotty showers here and there. Highs will be in the 60s.
Rain chances continue into the weekend with cooler conditions in the 60s.
Throughout the week, 2 to 3 inches of rain will be possible.
