Clouds return tonight. It'll stay milder than last night, with temperatures bottoming out in the low-mid 40s. Rain showers will develop early Friday. It won't rain all day, as they're will be plenty of breaks in the action. The heaviest rain will occur over southern Middle Tennessee with the least falling along the TN/KY line. Count on highs in the low-mid 50s.
Saturday, some sunshine will return. It'll be cool with a high in the mid 50s. Despite more clouds on Sunday, highs will be closer to 60. Sunday will turn breezy. It'll be windy at times on Monday and even milder with rain showers. Rain will increase in coverage and may even be accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder on Monday night.
As the rain exits early Tuesday, colder air will move in for Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.