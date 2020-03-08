Enjoy the clear sky and extra hour of daylight, rain returns next week.
Clouds start to increase tonight, expect a mild evening with overnight lows dropping to the low 40s.
Clouds really thicken Monday and the wind increases. Temperatures will still be in the upper 60s for highs. A few rain showers will move in from the west late in the day into the early evening. Lows only fall to the mid-upper 50s.
Scattered showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 70.
Thursday and Friday will be drier with a few spotty showers here and there. Highs will be in the 60s.
Rain becomes more widespread Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the low 60s.
