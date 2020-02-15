Sunday will be cloudier but mostly dry with only a few light showers in the afternoon. 
Rain moves in again beginning Monday night into Tuesday and exiting by Wednesday. 
Thankfully, this will not be a stormy or washout system. Most rain totals remain under and inch. 
 
Wednesday afternoon through Friday appears dry but cool with a few days in the 40's. 
 

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Cody Murphy joined the News4 team in March 2018.

