Sunday will be cloudier but mostly dry with only a few light showers in the afternoon.
Rain moves in again beginning Monday night into Tuesday and exiting by Wednesday.
Thankfully, this will not be a stormy or washout system. Most rain totals remain under and inch.
Wednesday afternoon through Friday appears dry but cool with a few days in the 40's.
