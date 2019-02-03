Another beautiful day in the works for Middle Tennessee with comfortable temperatures in the 60's.
Our dry weekend comes to a close as we transition into a rainy several days across the area that looks to last until next weekend.
Only a few isolated showers are in the forecast for Monday & Tuesday with highs remaining in the 60's.
Heavier rain and a few thunderstorms will be arrive by Wednesday, lasting through Thursday. These two days will be the most impactful to you.
A cold front will swing through Thursday night into Friday, keeping the rain around and ending our spring-like temperatures.
We fall back into the 40's/50's heading into next weekend.
