Calm and beautiful end to Winter. Cold to start with temperatures around freezing. Warming through the 50s under a sunny to partly sky.
Showers return Wednesday and linger through early Thursday. Amounts still look very light. Drying out by Thursday afternoon. Look for a high of 61.
True Spring weather just in time for the weekend. Highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. A few showers may work back in for the second half of the weekend. Better chances arrive Monday.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 58 Wind: NE 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 34 Wind: NE 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers late. Hi: 63 Lo: 41 Wind: SW 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 61 Lo: 38 Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of mainly morning showers.
Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Sunny.
Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 45 Mostly sunny.
Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower late.
Mon: Hi: 70 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms.
