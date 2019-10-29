Dense Fog Advisory for most of Middle Tennessee until 9AM.
Clouds will still be around today with highs in the 60s.
The focus will be on the next chance for showers and storms due to arrive tomorrow. Widespread showers and storms will move in by Wednesday afternoon. A few storms could be on the stronger side and produce some gusty wind and heavy rain.
The rain chance continues through Thursday evening. Unfortunately, trick-or-treating does not look great this year. Bring an umbrella if you go out!
Temperatures will be in the 50s at trick or treat time, plus it will be breezy.
This round of storms will be out of here for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will take a tumble after a front clears.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday are showing highs in the 50's with overnight lows dipping into the 30s for most.
