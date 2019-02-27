The spring feeling will be around for at least one more day. Rain returns tonight.
More clouds than sunshine today with toasty temps in the 60s. A stray shower or two possible but most stay dry. Better chances arrive overnight into tomorrow.
Showers hang around through Friday. It'll be much cooler with highs in the 50s.
Winter makes a rude return this weekend. A cold front sweeps across the Midstate and sends temps back down the drain. Highs in the 30s. We could see wintry precipitation. Stay tuned for updates.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Increasing clouds, warm. Hi: 68 Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a showers Lo: 46 Wind: N 5
Tomorrow: Cloudy. 50% chance of showers. Hi: 54 Lo: 40 Wind: NE 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.